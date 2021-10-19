Aeon Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $8.74 million and $53,199.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.47 or 0.00395024 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000465 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars.

