AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $18,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in AerCap by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AER stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

