Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Affimed reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AFMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFMD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.98. 29,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,709. The company has a market cap of $587.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

