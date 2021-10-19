Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

