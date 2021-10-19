Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock opened at $106.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,840. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.