Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $748.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,027.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,441 shares of company stock worth $920,135. 7.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

