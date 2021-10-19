Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts forecast that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

