Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,168. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Barclays increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

