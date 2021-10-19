Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Albertsons Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to 2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $34.09.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.46.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.