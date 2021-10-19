All Sports Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00041785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.79 or 0.00197080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.