Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,129,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,080,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,112,000 after purchasing an additional 517,941 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after purchasing an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,089. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

