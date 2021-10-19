Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 765 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,352 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.13% of SEA worth $187,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SEA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.62.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $357.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.05. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $155.10 and a twelve month high of $361.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

