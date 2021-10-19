Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,820 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Criteo worth $218,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRTO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

