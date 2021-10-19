Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $162.38 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $162,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $153,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

