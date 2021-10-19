AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of CBH stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
