AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CBH stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 66.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth $161,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 50.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

