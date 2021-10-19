Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIIIU. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 55.4% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $120,000.

OTCMKTS:HIIIU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

