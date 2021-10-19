Alpine Global Management LLC Has $171,000 Holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Acquisition were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 7.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.