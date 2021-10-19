Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Natural Order Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOAC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

