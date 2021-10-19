Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY stock opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.49 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ETSY shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $452,545.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

