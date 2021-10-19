Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Down 27.6% in September

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 654,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALPN stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $262.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986 in the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.