Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stake Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Ambev by 13.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 150.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

Ambev stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.