Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
AMHG opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.
About Amergent Hospitality Group
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amergent Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.