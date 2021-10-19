Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the September 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

AMHG opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Amergent Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

