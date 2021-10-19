American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
