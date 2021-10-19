American Airlines Group (AAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Airlines Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.