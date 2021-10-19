Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.76 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $10.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 114.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 50.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

