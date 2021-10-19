Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey Purchases 1,600 Shares of Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) insider Elizabeth (Betsy) Donaghey bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$30.11 ($21.51) per share, with a total value of A$48,171.20 ($34,408.00).

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ampol’s previous Interim dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Ampol’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

