Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.33. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

