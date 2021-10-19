Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million.

BJRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. 316,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $877.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

