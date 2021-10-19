Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.30.

CBRL stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.71. 217,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average is $149.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.