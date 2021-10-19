Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will announce sales of $55.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.60 million to $56.00 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $59.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $219.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLNW. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

LLNW traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,360. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,553,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 141,720 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 41.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 206,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 59,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 37.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 98.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.