Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce sales of $182.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.33 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $175.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $722.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $698.60 million to $771.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $772.44 million, with estimates ranging from $720.17 million to $869.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.24. 32,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 145.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

