Analysts Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will report $67.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.25 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $57.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $270.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $269.68 million to $271.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $285.65 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $290.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Several research firms have commented on HCKT. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.78. 46,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

