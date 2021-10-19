Analysts Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TriState Capital during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 60,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,762. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $722.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

