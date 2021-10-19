Analysts Expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year sales of $9.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $9.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.