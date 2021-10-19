Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce $3.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of $3.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $16.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.70 to $19.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

DECK opened at $367.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.69. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $240.86 and a one year high of $451.49.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,353 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

