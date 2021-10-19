Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Announce $2.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. General Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 124.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.55. 19,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,628. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $208.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

