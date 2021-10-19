Analysts Expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $2.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $10.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.38 to $12.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.98. 4,338,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

