Analysts Expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Telephone and Data Systems posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year sales of $5.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

