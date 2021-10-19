Analysts Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.03 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $18.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.92 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.03.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $821,392 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after buying an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $200.84 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $204.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

