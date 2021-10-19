Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ: PRCT):

10/11/2021 – Procept BioRobotics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Procept BioRobotics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Procept BioRobotics is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Procept BioRobotics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Procept BioRobotics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. 3,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,628. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $47.73.

