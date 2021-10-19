Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Scout24 (G24)

Scout24 (ETR: G24) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/8/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.90 ($78.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/30/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/20/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of ETR:G24 traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €61.04 ($71.81). The company had a trading volume of 107,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €66.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.55. Scout24 AG has a 52-week low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a 52-week high of €77.25 ($90.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

