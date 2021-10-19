Analysts Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) PT at $2,211.83

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,211.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,768.30. 841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,943.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,873.25. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cable One will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

