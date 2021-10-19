Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $67.57

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $88,349,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,906 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 909.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 913,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,787,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XRAY opened at $56.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

