Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $18.30

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,352,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.