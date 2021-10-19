Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $33.13

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,317,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

