Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Real Matters stock remained flat at $$8.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title and Canada. The company was founded by Michael A. Johnston in 2004 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

