Analysts Set Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) PT at $54.00

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFFYF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Signify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. lowered Signify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Signify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $$49.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551. Signify has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

