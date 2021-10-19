Analysts Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) PT at $17.00

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THNPF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of THNPF stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

