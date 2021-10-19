Analysts Set TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Target Price at $29.70

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.70.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. 36,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,761. TELUS has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TELUS by 2,294.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 734,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,636,000 after buying an additional 703,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 37.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,187,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 873,808 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

