Analyzing AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.10%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 67.1%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61%

Volatility & Risk

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SuRo Capital $1.82 million 178.48 $75.34 million ($0.81) -16.57

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

