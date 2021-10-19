Analyzing Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Stellantis alerts:

42.8% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stellantis and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.40 Ideanomics $26.76 million 32.76 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.26

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stellantis and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Ideanomics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 282.51%. Given Ideanomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Stellantis.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.